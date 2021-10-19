TUESDAY | Another chilly start to our day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are chilly early this morning; ranging from the low to mid-40s west of I-95 to upper 40s and lower 50s around the western and Savannah Metro at 4 a.m. Island and beach temperatures range from the mid-50s to 60°.

It’s mostly clear with only some patchy fog possible through 8 a.m., or so.

Under lots of sunshine, temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s by noon; peaking in the mid-70s to 80° between 2 and 4 p.m. The day remains dry with low afternoon humidly.

A gradual warming trend continues through the end of the work-week with afternoon temperatures peaking in the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. Mornings will be milder, as well. The late-week time period also features more clouds and a spotty chance of rain.

A cool front tries to sneak through Friday, giving us slightly cooler and drier air again for the weekend. But, the weekend temperature forecast remains a bit uncertain.

A stronger cold front is likely in the days leading up to Halloween.

