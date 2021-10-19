Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

TUESDAY | Another chilly start to our day!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are chilly early this morning; ranging from the low to mid-40s west of I-95 to upper 40s and lower 50s around the western and Savannah Metro at 4 a.m. Island and beach temperatures range from the mid-50s to 60°.

It’s mostly clear with only some patchy fog possible through 8 a.m., or so.

Under lots of sunshine, temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s by noon; peaking in the mid-70s to 80° between 2 and 4 p.m. The day remains dry with low afternoon humidly.

A gradual warming trend continues through the end of the work-week with afternoon temperatures peaking in the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons. Mornings will be milder, as well. The late-week time period also features more clouds and a spotty chance of rain.

A cool front tries to sneak through Friday, giving us slightly cooler and drier air again for the weekend. But, the weekend temperature forecast remains a bit uncertain.

A stronger cold front is likely in the days leading up to Halloween.

Have a wonderful Tuesday,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Jury selection begins for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-18-2021
Another chilly night and morning
Dave's 6pm Forecast
The week begins cool
VIDEO FORECAST | Chilly morning, stunning afternoon
*
MONDAY | Chilliest morning in months followed by a stunning afternoon!