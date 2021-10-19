Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Play of the Week
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player reported missing
Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting in Yamacraw Village
From left: Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan
Jury selection begins for trial of 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

FDA signals green light for mix and match vaccine boosters. (Source: CNN Newsource)
FDA signals greenlight for mix and match booster shots
Crime scene tape at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.
A week after athletic complex shooting, the mayor dicusses healing as a community
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers
Police departments around the country are facing growing pushback against COVID-19 vaccine...
Vaccine mandates see growing pushback