A week after athletic complex shooting, the mayor dicusses healing as a community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of kids and parents were forced to evacuate a field at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex after a fatal shooting on Oct. 12. A mother who knows families who were there that night told WTOC kids are still traumatized while parents are still trying to process this.

During Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s weekly Tuesday briefing, he said for the community to heal, people need to be able to talk about it. He mentioned getting guns off the streets and working together, but he also shared what young people and adults need to get through this.

The mayor pointed out people can’t just move on without taking time to address the mental and emotional effects.

“What I did the day after. Went back and met with those young men. Some of them, the football team, bringing counselors there. It’s a traumatic event not only for children, but for adults. Some people have never heard gunshots in real time before,” said the mayor.

The mayor said it takes an entire community to heal. Shootings have been far too common in Savannah and with so many young people that night being close to a bullet, it hit close to home.

Chatham County has mental health and crisis resources available for those who need it on their website.

