Chatham County elections office says early voting off to a good start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day on November 2 but there is still time to vote early. Both in-person voting and mail-in ballots are already being received by Chatham County.

The elections office says that they are off to a pretty good start and they are pleased with the turnout one week into early voting.

They have mailed out 1,121 absentee ballots and have received 93 of those ballots back already. They want to remind people to fill out all the information on the form and make sure you sign it before returning it. The deadline to request a mail in ballot is Friday, October 22.

The county has also seen a steady flow of in-person voters. In the first week, a total of 1,342 voters cast their ballot across their 5 locations.

Here are the times and locations for voting early in-person.

Weekday voting hours and locations:

Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive Suite E from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mosquito Control at 65 Billy B Hair Drive from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Civic Center at 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Islands Library at 50 Johnny Mercer Boulevard from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southwest Library at 14097 Abercorn Street from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Main Office on Eisenhower Drive will be open for weekend voting on:

Saturday October 23 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday October 24 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The drop box locations for your ballot are the main office, mosquito control office and Islands library. As a reminder, voter registration is closed but you can check to see if you are registered before heading to the polls.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.