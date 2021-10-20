Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-20-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure dominates our weather today. This will bring lots of sunshine, dry weather and warmer temps. A cold front is expected to move into the area late Friday into Saturday. Computer models agree that there will not be much moisture with the front so our rain chances will be low. High pressure returns for the weekend with more sunshine and slightly cooler temps. Our next rain chance returns Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 55-65.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, low in the low 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: NE winds at 5 kt becoming E late. Seas 1 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 5 kt. Seas 1 ft. Thursday: S winds at 5-10 kt. Seas 1 ft.

