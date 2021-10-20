Sky Cams
Jury selection continues for Arbery trial

(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A third group of 20 potential jurors have been going through the selection process beginning this morning, and there have been multiple people excused.

Those reasons include people having caregiving responsibilities at home with no other options, to those who said with certainty they could not be fair and impartial as a juror.

Outside the courthouse, a group of Arbery family supporters who have been here since Saturday again posted up just outside the entrance.

During the midday break, the nonprofit organizing the group called on a local restaurant for lunch. The owner of Mr. Schuck’s Seafood in says he’s happy to be able to bring southern cooking to the visitors coming in from all over.

“When I heard that folks were coming from all over the world, I mean, it was like wild to me. Because, you know, I’m from Brunswick. Grew up, born and raised. And just never thought that we would witness something of this capacity in our own town,” Donte Habersham said.

Habersham said his message to the whole community through the trial process is, let’s stick together.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

