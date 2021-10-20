Laura Floyd is this year’s James R. Lientz Humanitarian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An exciting day for one of Savannah’s healthcare workers.

Laura Floyd is the 29th winner of the James R. Lientz Humanitarian Award. Each year, it is presented to a St. Joseph’s/Candler worker who exemplifies the values of the health system.

“Laura Floyd is our occupational nurse and has been here for many, many years, but what happened to her is she was thrown into a tornado with the pandemic, and she was responsible for giving all of us the vaccine. So, she really worked for the past 18-months around the clock. Saturday, Sunday no matter what time of day she was there, so she’s never gotten a rest,” SJC President and CEO Paul Hinchey said.

“I feel like there was any hundreds of people who could have won this award because everybody has been in the same boat over the last 18 months and worked very hard, put in long hours, kept a great attitude really cared for their patients so it makes it that much more meaningful,” Floyd said.

The award was first presented in 1993, in honor of Mr. Lientz, who served as a Trustee of Candler Hospital for more than 30 years.

Along with the award, Floyd receives $3,000, a cafeteria pass and parking pass.

