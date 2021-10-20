Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Laura Floyd is this year’s James R. Lientz Humanitarian

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An exciting day for one of Savannah’s healthcare workers.

Laura Floyd is the 29th winner of the James R. Lientz Humanitarian Award. Each year, it is presented to a St. Joseph’s/Candler worker who exemplifies the values of the health system.

“Laura Floyd is our occupational nurse and has been here for many, many years, but what happened to her is she was thrown into a tornado with the pandemic, and she was responsible for giving all of us the vaccine. So, she really worked for the past 18-months around the clock. Saturday, Sunday no matter what time of day she was there, so she’s never gotten a rest,” SJC President and CEO Paul Hinchey said.

“I feel like there was any hundreds of people who could have won this award because everybody has been in the same boat over the last 18 months and worked very hard, put in long hours, kept a great attitude really cared for their patients so it makes it that much more meaningful,” Floyd said.

The award was first presented in 1993, in honor of Mr. Lientz, who served as a Trustee of Candler Hospital for more than 30 years.

Along with the award, Floyd receives $3,000, a cafeteria pass and parking pass.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player found safe in woods off of Dean Forest Road
The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene on an incident on Horne Place.
Port Wentworth Police investigating death on Horne Place
The Rincon Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at the Walmart on Highway 21.
Rincon Police investigating suspicious fire at Walmart
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

Latest News

Laura Floyd is this year’s James R. Lientz Humanitarian
Laura Floyd is this year’s James R. Lientz Humanitarian
Richmond Hill businesses happy with large turnout at seafood festival
Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology
Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology
The 2021 Sunbelt Ag-Expo in Moultrie, Georgia is happening this week.
Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology