New permitting and design studio to help keep Gullah Geechee people on their land

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - To the Gullah Geechee people, land is sacred, but many times they have trouble keeping or changing property that’s been passed down in their family for many years.

Developing land that’s been in a family for generations can be tough on Hilton Head. This comes up a lot with Gullah families, and the town is now publicizing a program to help people out who may be struggling with this issue.

They’ll do that with a permitting and design studio.

“This is a great way to show that the town is reaching out their hand and trying to help people get that extra help that they need, because a lot of times in some issues the community is not able to keep step with the progress going on on Hilton Head,” Historic Neighborhood Preservation Administrator Sheryse DuBose said.

DuBose says this program has existed quietly for a while, but now they want anyone who needs help with developing their land to know that it’s here.

