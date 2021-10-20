Top Teacher: Angela Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Angela Stewart wants nothing but the best for her students.

“I want them to do better than they think they can do. But everybody can do and that’s what I want them to understand,” Stewart said.

Stewart teaches English literature at Groves High School in Chatham County. She has been a teacher for 30 years.

“God has blessed me. With 30 years. and he has taken care of me. God has blessed. I always tell people this is my mission field,” she said.

“Stewart is a dedicated educator of over 30 years, she is able to deal with the kids inside and outside of the classroom, so supportive,” Groves High School Principal Dr. Monique Robinson said.

“A lot of these kids, they are tough. but when you get to know them and show them. that you really care, that’s when they are going to step up,” Stewart said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.