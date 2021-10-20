Sky Cams
WEDNESDAY | Dry, fall weather lingers through mid-week

By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another cool, to chilly, start with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many communities. A few spots west of I-95 are in the mid-40s this morning.

Patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m. or so.

Under a mix of sun and high clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 2 and 4 p.m. The breeze remains light and humidity relatively low. All in all, it’s going to be a nice day. The forecast remains dry today. Temperatures cool back into the lower 70s by early evening, then 60s after 8 p.m. and a few inland communities will already be in the upper 50s before the 11 p.m. newscast.

We’ll wake up to slightly milder temperatures Thursday morning. Fewer communities will have early morning temperatures in the 40s early Thursday.

The gradual warming trend continues through Friday. A spotty shower is possible both Thursday and Friday.

Slightly cooler and drier weather filters in this weekend. Our weekend mornings will be especially pleasant.

I’m still tracking the potential for a stronger cold front in time for Halloween.

Enjoy your Wednesday,

Cutter

