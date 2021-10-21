Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Forsyth Park, two suspects considered at large
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene on an incident on Horne Place.
Port Wentworth Police investigating death on Horne Place
The Rincon Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at the Walmart on Highway 21.
Rincon Police investigating suspicious fire at Walmart
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player found safe in woods off of Dean Forest Road

Latest News

A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when suspect crashes into school bus full of kids
In Phase 3 results released Thursday, the companies said its booster showed “a relative vaccine...
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shows high effectiveness, companies say
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
*
Coastal Health District prepares while awaiting approval on vaccines for kids