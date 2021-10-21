Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial

FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2012.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak Thursday during the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The memorial to the civil rights leader features a 30-foot-tall stone statue of him, along with 14 quotes from King.

The memorial was the first to honor a Black person on the National Mall, and it located at 1964 Independence Ave., in recognition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the National Park Service states on its website.

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope,” a quote from King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, served as a theme of the design and is featured at the memorial.

Its official dedication date is Aug. 28, 2011, the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that King participated in, but the ceremony was postponed to October that year for Hurricane Irene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene on an incident on Horne Place.
Port Wentworth Police investigating death on Horne Place
The Rincon Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at the Walmart on Highway 21.
Rincon Police investigating suspicious fire at Walmart
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player found safe in woods off of Dean Forest Road

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Brian Laundrie investigation
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller