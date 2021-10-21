Coastal Health District prepares while awaiting approval on vaccines for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the latest data on the Pfizer vaccine in kids ages 5-11.

The White House says the country has a large enough supply of shots to vaccinate about 28 million kids who will soon be eligible.

The Coastal Health District is currently in the pre-planning phase and they expect this round of vaccines to be similar to other age groups. They will start off with appointments and then, based on volume, open up for walk-ins.

The department plans on giving out vaccines at multiple locations to kids ages 5-11. First, it will need approval from the FDA and then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While waiting for that approval, the Coastal Health District has already placed its order. Once the approval comes, the shots will be shipped and on their way to Chatham County.

“What we are doing right now is just ensuring we have enough vaccines on hand to be able to vaccinate that sort of immediate surge and we can order vaccines once a week and there will be vaccines available for emergencies that we can have access to and so we feel pretty confident that we are prepared for this,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, Administrator of Chatham County Public Health Department.

The health department is not sure what to expect for turnout, especially because they are thinking that more children will go to their pediatrician’s office to get their vaccine since they already feel comfortable there and routinely see their doctor.

Health officials say while we wait for the approval, if you have a child between ages 5-11 and still have some questions, they recommend asking your pediatrician those questions now and see how their office is planning to distribute the vaccine once it is approved.

The approval for this age group is expected in the coming weeks.

For more COVID-19 vaccine information for the Coastal Health District, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.