EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The southbound lanes of Highway 21 near Goshen Road will be closed all morning due to a crash.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, a wreck involving a log truck happened around 7 a.m. Thursday. They are asking drivers to please seek an alternative route.

HWY 21@ or near Goshen Road SOUTHBOUND is blocked and will be all morning. An accident involving a log truck has just occurred, please seek an alternative route. Posted by Effingham County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 21, 2021

