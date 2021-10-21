FCC working to crack down on spam texts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you feel like you have been receiving more spam text messages recently, you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says spam texts are on the rise and it’s currently working on some regulations to get them under control.

The FCC is looking into a new rule that would require cell phone providers to block illegal text messages because in 2020 alone, the commission received around 14,000 complaints of unwanted text messages, which is about a 146-percent increase from the year before.

So far in 2021, the FCC has received around 10,000 complaints of unwanted texts.

The acting FCC chair is proposing a new process of applying caller authentication standards to text messaging and network level blocking to help control the amount of spam text messages.

“It would be great to see the FCC require cell carriers to block them at the network level. You get those text messages and you wonder how they even know how to reach out to me and I have no interest in this...I’m not going to click on this because I’m not going to get fooled, but it is annoying,” said David White, Atlanta.

If you received these texts, be sure not to click on any links it may contain. It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information - like your password, account number, or Social Security number. If they get that information, they could gain access to your email, bank, or other accounts. Or they could sell your information to other scammers.

The commission will be voting on the new measure in the coming weeks.

For more on how to recognize and report spam text messages to the FCC, click here.

