Game of the Week: New Hampstead at Bendictine

Looking ahead to Friday’s WTOC End Zone Game of the Week - New Hampstead at Benedictine.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking ahead to Friday’s WTOC End Zone Game of the Week - New Hampstead at Benedictine.

The Phoenix come in at 7 and 1 overall - 3-0 in the region. While the Cadets are 6-2 - 1-0 in region play.

Both coaches touched on the high-powered offenses they’ll be facing.

“The quarterback Seeley is a really good player with a number of skill players around him, and they play hard on defense, so we know it’s going to be a challenge,” said Benedictine Head Coach Danny Britt.

“It’s obviously a prolific offense, and they’ve got a heck of a running back and receiving corps and some darn good running backs. Their offensive line is really solid and well coached,” said New Hampstead Head Coach Kyle Hockman.

Those two kick off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

