Georgia, South Carolina both see positive employment milestones

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 3.2% in September.

It’s the 17th month in a row that the state’s jobless rate has fallen.

The unemployment rate dipped from 3.5% in August.

Georgia briefly touched an all-time high jobless rate of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The state’s previous all-time low unemployment rate was 3.3% in January 2020.

Employer payrolls rose slightly from August, reaching 4.58 million statewide. Payrolls are the top labor market measure for many economists.

Payrolls still remain 1.9% below their pre-pandemic peak. The number of Georgia workers reporting having jobs rose above 5 million

Across the river

Meanwhile, South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest weekly total of first-time unemployment claims last week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,064 first-time unemployment claims, 250 below the previous week’s total and 201 below the previous low of 1,265 set for the week ending Sept. 4.

Anderson County had the highest claims at 134, followed by Greenville County at 113. Richland County had the third-highest at 79.

Horry County was the only one of the 46 counties in the state that reported no claims last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $3.7 million in unemployment benefits. Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out almost $6.6 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

The latest data for the state showed a 4.2% unemployment rate in August, down one-tenth of a percentage point from July.

