Hampton Co. hospital receives check as COVID takes financial toll

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Rural hospitals have had a particularly difficult fight throughout the pandemic.

Fewer resources and smaller staff, makes funding proper healthcare tough, but one Lowcountry medical center got a boost to keep going.

Being the only hospital in the county has been an expensive process throughout the pandemic for the Hampton Regional Medical Center, but it got some help Thursday.

“On behalf of the state of South Carolina and our COVID-19 response, we are presenting to Hampton Regional Hospital a check for $2 million,” Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, South Carolina District 45, said.

The hospital’s CEO said this money, that comes in part due to their partnership with MUSC, is vital.

“This hospital is actually critical to the region, not just Hampton County, it’s to the region. And so, our affiliation with MUSC has been a tremendous asset helping us grow our services, provide higher levels of care, and keep more patience here locally. So, this funding is huge for this little hospital,” Hampton Regional Medical Center CEO Dave Hamill said.

Hamill said the hospital would be able to continue without these funds, but it would not be easy.

