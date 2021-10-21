Junior League of Savannah’s 73rd Annual Thrift Sale set for this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah’s popular thrift sale returns this weekend, after a year off due to the pandemic.

This year’s event kicks off Friday evening with a preview party. The main sale day is Saturday, with a bonus sale day on Sunday. This year’s sale will be held at Oglethorpe Mall in the former Hollister space, 7804 Abercorn Extension in Savannah.

Here is the schedule:

Thrift Sale Preview Party

Friday, October 22, 6–8 p.m.

Join JLS for an exclusive reception and premiere sale! You’ll get first access to all the best items and shop in a relaxed, evening setting. Snacks and beverages provided! Tickets for the Thrift Sale Preview Party are $30 and can be purchased in advance online at jrleaguesav.org/thrift-sale or at the door. By registering for pre-sale online before October 1, you’ll receive $5 off your ticket and an additional raffle entry!

Thrift Sale Day

Saturday, October 23, 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

This is a thrift sale unlike any other. Shop over 4,500 square feet of the best deals on new and gently used children’s clothing and toys, furniture, boutique, holiday decor and so much more! Tickets for Thrift Sale are $5 and can be purchased in advance online at jrleaguesav.org/thrift-sale or at the door.

Bonus Sale Day

Sunday, October 24, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

This is your last chance to shop the sale. Admission is free!

