Man arrested in connection to hotel shooting in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a hotel in Hardeeville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hardeeville Police Department, officers responded to the Days Inn on Whyte Hardee Boulevard around 1:25 p.m. for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was air lifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah in critical condition.

During the investigation later that evening, detectives with the Hardeeville Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office identified a person of interest at the hotel and executed a search warrant on his hotel room to further investigate.

Detectives placed Kelvin Lavar Anderson, 38, of Hardeeville, under arrest and transported him to the Jasper County Detention Center without incident.

Anderson is charged with False Information to Law Enforcement, Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Maisano at the Hardeeville Police Department.

