SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ballet Theatre, the Hostess City’s only professional dance company, returns to the stage Halloween Weekend. The company will perform its rendition of “Sleepy Hallow,” October 29th and 30th at the Tybee Post Theater.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.