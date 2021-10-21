Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for a deadly shooting in Forsyth Park.

According to police, officers responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 33-year-old Desmond Warren on the sidewalk near the basketball courts with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene. Police say the initial investigation determined that Warren and a male and woman were in an altercation. The man and woman were pushing a stroller with an infant through the park.

According to police, the man pulled a gun during the argument and shot Warren several times.

Lebert Harrison (Chatham County Jail)

At 10:30 p.m. the male suspect, 22-year-old Lebert Harrison and the female arrived at SPD Headquarters and spoke with detectives. After the interview, Harrison was arrested and charged with murder.

The female was released without charges.

No children or other persons in the park at the time were injured during the incident.

Any other witnesses who have additional information are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

PREVIOUS STORY: The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park that happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police confirm a person was shot. According to Alderman Detric Leggett, the victim has life threatening injuries. The shooting happened near the tennis courts.

Savannah Police are investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park. A city alderman tells me the victim has life threatening injuries. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/0OVMwwQCLh — Bria Bolden WTOC (@boldenbria) October 21, 2021

Savannah Police say two suspects are considered at large. Police say if you see the suspects, do not approach them, just call police immediately.

Police describes the first suspect as a black male wearing a blue shirt and cargo pants with a check mark on them. The second suspect is described as a black female with long braided hair, wearing a gray sweater with black yoga pants and Nike shoes.

Police say the woman was pushing a stroller, but they are not sure if a baby was in the stroller. The couple was last seen running from the area.

Police tell us the shooting occurred after the two suspects got into an altercation with a man. The male suspect shot the male victim, according to police. Police do not know if the victim and suspects knew each other.

Witnesses we spoke to say they heard several gunshots and they were shocked to see a shooting happen at Forsyth Park while playing tennis.

“We didn’t really believe that it happened at first. A lot of people weren’t reacting. No one was running. There was confusion. Then we realize what happen pretty much either ducking or a kind or try to check on the gentleman that was shot,” said Tony Valdez.

Savannah Police say an altercation between a man, a woman with a stroller and another man led to the shooting. Two suspects are considered at large. pic.twitter.com/qWl6cTCYIN — Bria Bolden WTOC (@boldenbria) October 21, 2021

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, City Manager Jay Melder and Alderman Detric Leggett were all on scene. Alderman Leggett says it’s frustrating to see this happen again after multiple shootings over the last couple of weeks.

Alderman Leggett added he would like to see more police at the park and other areas around the city.

Again, call 911 if you see the suspects and do not approach them.

