VIDEO | Warmer, cloudier start to Friday Eve!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. ‘Friday Eve’ begins a bit warmer than every other morning this work-week. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s in most communities. Beaches are stuck in the 60s this morning.

We also have more clouds streaming in; mainly mid and high level clouds this morning. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm to near 80 by noon and peak in the mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. The forecast remains mostly dry, but an isolated shower may develop this afternoon and evening. Temperatures, slowly, cool back through the 70s this evening. It’ll remain a bit muggier than the past few evenings. Again, the forecast is mostly dry but a very spotty rain shower cannot be - completely - ruled out; especially west of I-95.

Friday features a warmer morning with more communities beginning the last day of the work-week with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll peak in the mid-80s, or so, Friday afternoon with only a spotty chance of rain.

Cooler, drier-feeling and sunnier weather builds in this weekend. In fact, it’s going to be gorgeous!

Occasional chance of rain rule next week’s forecast with the greatest chance of rain arriving with a cold front next Thursday, or so, followed by a chilly Halloween weekend.

Happy Thursday,

Cutter

