Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the company’s third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW.

It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Savannah Police investigating shooting at Forsyth Park, two suspects considered at large
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene on an incident on Horne Place.
Port Wentworth Police investigating death on Horne Place
The Rincon Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at the Walmart on Highway 21.
Rincon Police investigating suspicious fire at Walmart
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player found safe in woods off of Dean Forest Road

Latest News

Kelvin Lavar Anderson
Man arrested in connection to hotel shooting in Hardeeville
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces new sentence in death of 911 caller
A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when driver crashes into school bus full of kids
FILE PHOTO
Savannah family says their teenager received wrong COVID-19 vaccine