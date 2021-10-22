Sky Cams
Chatham Co. police make quick arrest in shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department made a quick arrest Thursday night after a shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy.

Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. Police received a report of shots fired in a parking lot and quickly apprehended a male suspect.

No one was injured. Police continue to investigate the incident.

No word yet on charges the suspect faces.

