Chatham Co. police make quick arrest in shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department made a quick arrest Thursday night after a shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy.
Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. Police received a report of shots fired in a parking lot and quickly apprehended a male suspect.
No one was injured. Police continue to investigate the incident.
No word yet on charges the suspect faces.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.