Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City manager recommends one proposal for Savannah fairgrounds property

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager has recommended one proposal for the Savannah fairgrounds property, according to a memo sent to council members.

City Manager Jay Melder stated in the memo to council that only one proposal met the requirements to move to the Economic Benefit Phase.

The Savannah Bridge Development and the Knott Development proposals failed to meet a traffic guideline, according to Melder.

The P3 Venture Group proposal met all requirements according to Melder and will be recommended for approval on the council agenda on Oct. 28.

P3′s proposal includes more than 20 acres of conserved wetlands with public trails, a park, 18 acres of multi-purpose playing fields, including basketball courts, a production studio and single and multifamily homes and more.

You can read a copy of the memo provided by the City of Savannah below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Ike Jost
Police arrest man for firing shots at occupied vehicles at Bethesda Academy
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

It’s something the City of Pembroke says was a long time coming, their new City Hall building...
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete
What you need to know: ESPLOST on the ballot for Bryan Co. residents
What you need to know: ESPLOST on the ballot for Bryan Co. residents
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete
911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County