City manager recommends one proposal for Savannah fairgrounds property

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city manager has recommended one proposal for the Savannah fairgrounds property, according to a memo sent to council members.

City Manager Jay Melder stated in the memo to council that only one proposal met the requirements to move to the Economic Benefit Phase.

The Savannah Bridge Development and the Knott Development proposals failed to meet a traffic guideline, according to Melder.

The P3 Venture Group proposal met all requirements according to Melder and will be recommended for approval on the council agenda on Oct. 28.

P3′s proposal includes more than 20 acres of conserved wetlands with public trails, a park, 18 acres of multi-purpose playing fields, including basketball courts, a production studio and single and multifamily homes and more.

You can read a copy of the memo provided by the City of Savannah below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.