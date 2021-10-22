Sky Cams
Construction on Pembroke's new City Hall complete

It's something the City of Pembroke says was a long time coming, their new City Hall building is complete.
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s something the City of Pembroke says was a long time coming, their new City Hall building is complete.

For almost a year, the new City Hall building has been in the works. City employees say they’re excited because a lot of the old City Hall building was outdated.

“We were about a century behind here in Pembroke with technology and computers and everything,” said Pembroke Councilman Johnnie Miller.

The old City Hall building has been here since about the 70′s so the city said it’s about time for an upgrade. And now this will be a space for a renovated police department.

So when you stop by the new building right down the road, you’ll see some improvements.

“With all this open space and everything like that, some of our employees just don’t know how to act. It’s like Christmas for them. Christmas in October for them.”

Like a drive through where people can pay bills. More space in general, including seating. You’ll also see new technology in the chambers. City employees say soon there might also be live streaming of council meetings. Something the old building couldn’t accommodate.

As Bryan County continues to grow...

“Pembroke’s on the move.”

The city says these enhancements will help them keep up.

The city will host an open house this coming Sunday so you can see the new space.

