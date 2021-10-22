Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-21-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure dominates our weather today. This will bring dry weather and warmer temps but we’ll see more clouds. A cold front is expected to move into the area late Friday into Saturday. Computer models agree that there will not be much moisture with the front so our rain chances will be low. High pressure returns for the weekend with more sunshine and slightly cooler temps. A cold front will move in from the north Tuesday and stall over the area into Wednesday. A second cold front will move through Thursday. This will keep us with more clouds but computer models differ on the timing of rain chances. We’ll keep a chance for showers and isolated storms Monday through Thursday and update as we get closer.

Today will be partly to mostly with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows 63-66.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, low in the low 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 60.

TROPICS: No tropical development expected in the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: SW winds at 5 kt becoming S in the afternoon and increasing to 10-15 kt late. Seas 1 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10 kt. Seas 2 ft. Friday: SW winds at 10 kt. Seas 2 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.