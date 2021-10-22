Drug take back plan in action all year at Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.

In Chatham County, the sheriff makes sure efforts to get drugs off the street goes beyond one day a year.

“Tomorrow is the [national event in the] the United States, but here, in Chatham County, we do it year-round,” Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said.

Sheriff Wilcher says they are just looking to get drugs off the street. So, after you go through the doors and find the drop box, you won’t have to speak with anyone.

“There’s no questions asked. If you bring two bottles in or a sack in and put it in the box, we don’t question it. We don’t even talk to you when you bring it in because you just open, it’s like a mailbox, you push it open, drop it in and you can’t get it back out,” the sheriff said.

He insists it doesn’t matter what you are getting rid of.

“I couldn’t care less what they put in there, I’m going to burn it anyhow,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

The sheriff estimated they’ve collected and burned around five tons of drugs since the program started decades ago.

