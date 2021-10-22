Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Drug take back plan in action all year at Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday.

In Chatham County, the sheriff makes sure efforts to get drugs off the street goes beyond one day a year.

“Tomorrow is the [national event in the] the United States, but here, in Chatham County, we do it year-round,” Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said.

Sheriff Wilcher says they are just looking to get drugs off the street. So, after you go through the doors and find the drop box, you won’t have to speak with anyone.

“There’s no questions asked. If you bring two bottles in or a sack in and put it in the box, we don’t question it. We don’t even talk to you when you bring it in because you just open, it’s like a mailbox, you push it open, drop it in and you can’t get it back out,” the sheriff said.

He insists it doesn’t matter what you are getting rid of.

“I couldn’t care less what they put in there, I’m going to burn it anyhow,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

The sheriff estimated they’ve collected and burned around five tons of drugs since the program started decades ago.

Please click here to help find a drop-off location on National Drug Take Back Day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Ike Jost
Police arrest man for firing shots at occupied vehicles at Bethesda Academy
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

SCAD debuts new extended reality stage
SCAD debuts new extended reality stage
Savannah set to get COVID booster vaccines next week
Savannah set to get COVID booster vaccines next week
Presentation reveals overdose deaths increase in Chatham Co.
Presentation reveals overdose deaths increase in Chatham Co.
Alex Murdaugh’s call to 911 was released by state authorities.
911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County