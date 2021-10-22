Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 22

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 10 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

  • Effingham County at Bradwell
  • Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill
  • South Effingham at Statesboro
  • Wayne County at Warner Robins
  • GOTW: New Hampstead at Benedictine
  • Jenkins at Islands
  • Pierce County at Long County
  • Brantley County at Tattnall County
  • Windsor Forest at Johnson
  • East Laurens at Bacon County
  • Swainsboro at Jeff Davis
  • Vidalia at Toombs County
  • Metter at Bryan County
  • Claxton at Portal
  • ECI at Jenkins County
  • Screven County at MCA
  • Baconton Charter at Montgomery County
  • Calvary at Country Day
  • Aquinas at SCPS
  • RTCA at Bulloch Academy
  • Memorial Day at Terrell
  • Frederica Academy at St. Andrew’s
  • Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Oceanside Collegiate at Battery Creek
  • Beaufort at Bluffton-
  • HHI at James Island
  • Colleton County at May River
  • Beaufort Academy at HHCA
  • HHPrep at JPII
  • Thomas Heyward at Bethesda

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ike Jost
Chatham Co. police make quick arrest in shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy
FILE PHOTO
Savannah family says their teenager received wrong COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Looking ahead to Friday’s WTOC End Zone Game of the Week - New Hampstead at Benedictine.
Game of the Week: New Hampstead at Benedictine
End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 15
Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week is May River at Beaufort.
Game of the Week: May River at Beaufort
The Islands football team in a huddle during their homecoming win against Groves.
Two Saturday high school football games played in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry