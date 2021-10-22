End Zone: High school football scores for Oct. 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 10 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- Effingham County at Bradwell
- Glynn Academy at Richmond Hill
- South Effingham at Statesboro
- Wayne County at Warner Robins
- GOTW: New Hampstead at Benedictine
- Jenkins at Islands
- Pierce County at Long County
- Brantley County at Tattnall County
- Windsor Forest at Johnson
- East Laurens at Bacon County
- Swainsboro at Jeff Davis
- Vidalia at Toombs County
- Metter at Bryan County
- Claxton at Portal
- ECI at Jenkins County
- Screven County at MCA
- Baconton Charter at Montgomery County
- Calvary at Country Day
- Aquinas at SCPS
- RTCA at Bulloch Academy
- Memorial Day at Terrell
- Frederica Academy at St. Andrew’s
- Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Oceanside Collegiate at Battery Creek
- Beaufort at Bluffton-
- HHI at James Island
- Colleton County at May River
- Beaufort Academy at HHCA
- HHPrep at JPII
- Thomas Heyward at Bethesda
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.