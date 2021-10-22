Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Federal safety officials investigate fatal Georgia bridge collapse

This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.
This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMON, Ga. - Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a bridge demolition accident that killed one worker and injured two others.

The injured workers were in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 33-year-old Demario Battle.

MORE | Initial report shares details on fatal Thomson plane crash

A cousin says Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge that fell into the Yellow River on Tuesday evening.

An aunt said Battle was a loving father who had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15.

The bridge collapse happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a portion of an access road collapsed while crews were dismantling the bridge on an access road off Interstate 20 at Exit 88.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
FILE PHOTO
Savannah family says their teenager received wrong COVID-19 vaccine
Kelvin Lavar Anderson
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Hardeeville

Latest News

Ike Jost
Chatham Co. police make quick arrest in shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy
U.S. Capitol
Democrats seek 7-7 party split in Georgia congressional map
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion
Fire broke out at a storage facility in Bluffton, S.C. Friday morning.
Crews battle morning fire at storage facility in Bluffton
South Carolina’s current Senate district map, pictured during a Senate Redistricting...
Lawmakers call redistricting lawsuit ‘without question premature,’ ask court to wait to act