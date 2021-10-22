Sky Cams
FRIDAY | Clouds, very spotty chance of rain in the forecast

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! Temperatures are running much warmer this morning with not a single community in the WTOC Viewing Area reporting a temperature cooler than 60°.

We’re waking up to lots of mid and high-level clouds this morning. These clouds may enhance the sunrise and are forecast to linger through the morning. A spotty shower is possible before noon; mainly west of I-95. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon with a bit more sunshine. A cold front makes its pass through the I-95 corridor between 7 and 10 p.m. or so.

A shower, or two, may pop-up along the front within that window across coastal counties. But, rain coverage remains minimal. A bit cooler, drier and much sunnier weather builds in this weekend.

It’ll be great for outdoor plans. Clouds and moisture increases heading into early next week.

A couple separate storm systems will brings rounds of rain chances to our area. It appears that the greatest chance of rain will arrive later Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

The forecast clears out and really cools off heading into Halloween weekend!

Have a great weekend,

Cutter

