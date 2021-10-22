Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about seven months since construction began on the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center.

Officials with the convention center say the multi-million-dollar project is on schedule and they’re already booking events for when it’s complete.

The upgrades being made to the convention center are vast, which will double it in size. There will be two new exhibit halls making it four total, a new ballroom, kitchen area, meeting rooms, and a 900-space parking garage.

If you’ve been to the convention center recently, you’ve probably noticed that construction has taken over some of the parking. Angela Daniels, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events, says during this time and until it’s complete, they’re offering shuttles to customers from the overflow parking area near the Westin.

Other than the parking, Daniels says the construction hasn’t caused any disruptions to the center’s current operations.

“Right now, we’re working on the building’s foundation. We’ve got about 796 piles and 150 utility piles. It’s about 33% of what the actual building needs, but in the next few months, it’s still going to be focused on utilities and demolition. We are still on schedule for late 2023. We are booking January 2024 and beyond,” said Angela Daniels, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events for the Savannah Convention Center.

Daniels also says the convention center is currently hiring additional staff and that it’s been a very busy and successful fiscal year.

