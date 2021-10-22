Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion

Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.(Savannah Convention Center)
By Mariah Congedo and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about seven months since construction began on the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center.

Officials with the convention center say the multi-million-dollar project is on schedule and they’re already booking events for when it’s complete.

The upgrades being made to the convention center are vast, which will double it in size. There will be two new exhibit halls making it four total, a new ballroom, kitchen area, meeting rooms, and a 900-space parking garage.

If you’ve been to the convention center recently, you’ve probably noticed that construction has taken over some of the parking. Angela Daniels, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events, says during this time and until it’s complete, they’re offering shuttles to customers from the overflow parking area near the Westin.

Other than the parking, Daniels says the construction hasn’t caused any disruptions to the center’s current operations.

“Right now, we’re working on the building’s foundation. We’ve got about 796 piles and 150 utility piles. It’s about 33% of what the actual building needs, but in the next few months, it’s still going to be focused on utilities and demolition. We are still on schedule for late 2023. We are booking January 2024 and beyond,” said Angela Daniels, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events for the Savannah Convention Center.

Daniels also says the convention center is currently hiring additional staff and that it’s been a very busy and successful fiscal year.

To learn more about the Savannah Convention Center Expansion Plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
FILE PHOTO
Savannah family says their teenager received wrong COVID-19 vaccine
Kelvin Lavar Anderson
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Hardeeville

Latest News

Fire broke out at a storage facility in Bluffton, S.C. Friday morning.
Crews battle morning fire at storage facility in Bluffton
South Carolina’s current Senate district map, pictured during a Senate Redistricting...
Lawmakers call redistricting lawsuit ‘without question premature,’ ask court to wait to act
United Way of the Coastal Empire gets more funding for rent and utility assistance
United Way of the Coastal Empire gets more funding for rent and utility assistance
United Way of the Coastal Empire gets more funding for rent and utility assistance