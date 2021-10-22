Savannah set to get COVID booster vaccines next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Booster shots will be available in Savannah as soon as Tuesday.

That’s what Dr. Chris Rustin from the Chatham County Health Department told our team on Friday.

He says that they will be offered at of the primary health locations in Chatham County. You can also get an appointment at their Annex location off of Eisenhower street or on.

“First I want to be clear that boosters are available based on a certain time frame, so for Pfizer and Moderna you’re eligible for a booster six months or more after your primary two dose series. And so you can’t get a booster if you just vaccinated with your primary series. For Johnson and Johnson you’re eligible two months after your first shot which is a single shot vaccine,” said Dr. Rustin.

Doctor Rustin says that it is still recommended that you get your booster based off of your primary series but if you are in an area where they do not have that vaccine available - it is safe to get a different brand of vaccine.

If you would like to get your booster shot once they become available in our area next week Doctor Rustin says that you do have to make an appointment. Appointment times are available right now.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial 2-dose series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting

For people who received the J&J COVID vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

