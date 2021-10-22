SCAD debuts new extended reality stage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCAD Savannah Film Festival officially gets underway Saturday.

But Friday, WTOC got a sneak peak at some of the newest technology in film making that we now have in our own backyard.

“It is literally game changing. It’s just an incredible place for our students to be able to tell stories. It’s what’s next,” said SCAD School of Entertainment Arts Dean Andra Reeve-Rabb.

So, what is it?

“It’s where film making comes together with game design,” says Reeve-Rabb.

The Extended Reality Stage, or XR Stage, combines tracking and real-time rendering to create an immersive virtual environment.

“It’s the largest XR Stage at the university level. It’s in fact the only XR Stage available for student use in the country,” Reeve-Rabb says.

Of course, a 40 x 20 x 17 foot screen that can transport you anywhere you can dream up is cool, but for the students getting to use it, it could literally transport them to a places they once could only dream of.

“To be able to, coming out of college, land a job and not only just land a job but hopefully work for a company that I’ve wanted to work for since I was 10. That’s something that you can’t beat when you choose to come to college and learn about the film industry,” said SCAD Junior Sean Hussey.

Getting hands on experience with technology used by the pros, “so that when they take that step into industry it’s seamless for them because this is what a classroom looks like,” said Reeve-Rabb.

So, for students like Hussey, those dream jobs like working, “with Lucas films and Industrial Light & Magic,” don’t seem so far, far, away.

“That’s why we did it. Because we knew this would be the thing that puts our students out in front,” said Reeve-Rabb.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.