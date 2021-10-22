Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCAD debuts new XR Stage at Savannah Film Studios

By Cyreia Sandlin and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art extended reality (XR) stage for virtual production on Friday. The XR stage is part of a landmark 10.9-acre expansion project of Savannah Film Studios.

The XR stage is located at 2315 Louisville Road and is the largest and tallest studio at any SCAD location, providing cutting-edge resources for students that are available only at SCAD. A second XR stage is currently under construction at SCAD Atlanta and scheduled to open in Fall 2022.

SCAD’s expansion of Savannah Film Studios will also include a Hollywood-style film backlot. The first phase of this three-phase project will open in Fall 2022. SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios will be the largest, most comprehensive university film studio complex in the country. These facilities will further SCAD’s tremendous impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond, producing the next generation of creative leaders.

For additional information, click here.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
FILE PHOTO
Savannah family says their teenager received wrong COVID-19 vaccine
Kelvin Lavar Anderson
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Hardeeville

Latest News

Fist bump
Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low
Ike Jost
Chatham Co. police make quick arrest in shots fired incident at Bethesda Academy
U.S. Capitol
Democrats seek 7-7 party split in Georgia congressional map
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project Aerial view from NE.
Savannah Convention Center Expansion Project on schedule for 2023 completion