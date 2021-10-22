SCAD debuts new XR Stage at Savannah Film Studios

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design unveiled its brand new state-of-the-art extended reality (XR) stage for virtual production on Friday. The XR stage is part of a landmark 10.9-acre expansion project of Savannah Film Studios.

The XR stage is located at 2315 Louisville Road and is the largest and tallest studio at any SCAD location, providing cutting-edge resources for students that are available only at SCAD. A second XR stage is currently under construction at SCAD Atlanta and scheduled to open in Fall 2022.

SCAD’s expansion of Savannah Film Studios will also include a Hollywood-style film backlot. The first phase of this three-phase project will open in Fall 2022. SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios will be the largest, most comprehensive university film studio complex in the country. These facilities will further SCAD’s tremendous impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond, producing the next generation of creative leaders.

