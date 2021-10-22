Sky Cams
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor watches his two-run home run in the second inning against the...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor watches his two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pujols scored on the hit. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 22, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Atlanta 11-2, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.

The defending champion Dodgers have won seven straight postseason elimination games dating to last season. They also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS last year before rallying to win three straight at a neutral site in Texas.

Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, where the Braves get two more chances to clinch their first pennant in 22 years.

AJ Pollock homered twice for the Dodgers and had four RBIs. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer for the Braves in the first inning.

