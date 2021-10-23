1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured seven others in Fort Valley.

According to the GBI, the incident happened at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University early Saturday morning.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says 27-year-old Tyler French died around 3 a.m. Saturday. GBI says French was not a student at Fort Valley State University.

The seven other victims were taken to hospitals and all in stable condition.

Fort Valley State went on lockdown after the shooting, but lockdown has been lifted, the school says.

The GBI and other investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information about the shooting.

