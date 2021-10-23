Brief return of warmer air

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine is dominating the day with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Temperatures fall to the lower 70s at sunset with 60s around for the evening without much wind. Clear conditions hold overnight with lows in the mid 50s around Savannah and lower 50s for inland communities.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 4:59AM I 7.8′ 11:01AM I 1.8′ 5:31PM

After a cool start, temperatures rebound to the upper 70s by lunchtime. We’ll see mostly clear conditions Sunday afternoon, accompanied by above average temperatures. Highs are typically in the upper 70s this time of the year, but highs will reach the lower 80s on Sunday.

Monday starts out about ten degrees above average with morning lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s, within a couple degrees of tying the record high of 87 degrees set in 2020. A front moves in late Monday, bringing with it a slight chance of showers after sunset.

Drier air moves in on Tuesday with afternoon highs back near 80 degrees. Wednesday starts off cooler, with lows back in the low to mid 50s. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s ahead of a front moving in overnight into Thursday morning.

Plan on rain on Thursday, a strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain moves in from the morning through the afternoon, drying out during the evening. Cooler and drier air moves in on Friday with highs in the lower 70s to close out the work week. Looking ahead to next weekend, there’s a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but Halloween looks dry with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. It looks like it will be on the “cool” side for trick-or-treaters.

Tropical Update:

There are no areas of potential development over the next five days. We will be

