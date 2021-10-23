Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified

EFFINGHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) - The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning has been identified.

According to Effingham County Coroner David Exley, 38-year-old David Lynn Beasley Jr. from Springfield, died from traumatic injuries he sustained during the crash on Highway 21.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday when Beasley’s vehicle rear-ended a log truck near Goshen Road.

The crash shutdown the southbound lanes of traffic for hours.

This incident remains under investigation.

