Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified

The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has been identified.(Source: WTOC)
By Jessica Savage and Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) - The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning has been identified.

According to Effingham County Coroner David Exley, 38-year-old David Lynn Beasley Jr. from Springfield, died from traumatic injuries he sustained during the crash on Highway 21.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday when Beasley’s vehicle rear-ended a log truck near Goshen Road.

The crash shutdown the southbound lanes of traffic for hours.

This incident remains under investigation.

Effingham Co. family and Hinesville Police remember life of K-9, service dog 'Pali'
