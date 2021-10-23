Effingham Co. family and Hinesville Police remember life of K-9, service dog ‘Pali’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department and an Effingham County family are saying goodbye to a very good boy.

These are pictures of former police K-9 Pali. Pali was a service dog, family pet and companion for the Martin Family for over five years.

Before that, he served with the Hinesville Police Department. Both police and his family came together to honor his life and service Friday.

“He was working from birth all the way through even till the day he died,” said Owner Laura Martin. “It means everything that we can honor him and thank him for his service the right way.”

Friday was a chance to say goodbye for the Hinesville Police Department and the Martin Family.

“Pali was my service dog for my PTSD, anxiety and a bunch of other functions,” said Owner Anthony Martin.

Before becoming a service dog, the family says Anthony helped train Pali at the Hinesville Police Department. Pali served as a K-9 officer for three years working in narcotics, patrol and more.

“As a service dog, and the Martin’s understanding the cop in him, it gave Pali that second chance,” said Founder and CEO of K-9 Battle Buddies Patricia Durham. “He was able to continue serving and he served our veteran. He gave the veteran what he needed to help him get through and the veteran gave Pali what he needed. And that’s what K-9 Battle Buddies is all about. We rescue one to save two.”

“I don’t think words could express what he meant to me,” said Martin. “He was a family pet, friend, confidant.”

The Martins say losing Pali has been the hardest thing they’ve had to go through. However, they’re thankful for the time they had with him and for his companionship.

“He worked to get bad guys off the street,” said Martin. “He loved to work. It means the world to us that he’s being honored for his police service and doing what he was trained to do.”

The Martin family says Pali also saved a family member’s life. They also say this escort provided some closure for them.

Pali came to the Martin’s because of K-9 Battle Buddies. The non-profit connects combat veterans suffering from PTSD or a traumatic brain injury with rescues.

