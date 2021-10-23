Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Gabriel Dowell
Gabriel Dowell(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Gabriel Dowell.

Dowell was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at 21 N. Berwick Drive wearing a white shirt and black pants with a lime green stripe on the pants.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Forsyth Park.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Forsyth Park
Hwy 21 back open near Goshen Rd. following deadly morning crash
Ike Jost
Police arrest man for firing shots at occupied vehicles at Bethesda Academy
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

It’s something the City of Pembroke says was a long time coming, their new City Hall building...
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete
What you need to know: ESPLOST on the ballot for Bryan Co. residents
What you need to know: ESPLOST on the ballot for Bryan Co. residents
City manager recommends one proposal for Savannah fairgrounds property
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete
Construction on Pembroke’s new City Hall complete