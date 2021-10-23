Savannah Police searching for missing 12-year-old
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Gabriel Dowell.
Dowell was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday at 21 N. Berwick Drive wearing a white shirt and black pants with a lime green stripe on the pants.
He has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 110 pounds.
If you see him, call 911 right away.
