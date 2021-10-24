Sky Cams
Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win, capturing the series four games to two.

In the process, Atlanta exorcised the demons of last year’s NLCS, when the Braves squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers.

The Braves finished the job this time around, advancing to face the AL champion Astros. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Houston.

Rosario had 14 hits against the Dodgers, including three homers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

