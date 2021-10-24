Junior League of Savannah hosts 73rd annual Thrift Sale after one year hiatus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah’s annual Thrift Sale is back this weekend for it’s 73rd year after having to cancel it last year due to COVID.

It’s a highly anticipated event where people can shop over 4,500 square feet of great deals on things like home décor and children’s clothes.

“It’s our family tradition, my mom and I.” said Tonya Booth.

The sale is a tradition for so many others as well.

“We had someone here today who was like ‘this is my 50th sale I’ve been to!’ I was shocked,” said Rebecca Strawn, President of the Junior League of Savannah.

Strawn said they gather up thousands of donated items for an entire year, both new and gently-used, and then spend a week setting it all up.

“We’re offering fantastic quality items at super rock-bottom prices that wouldn’t necessarily be accessible to some folks,” said Strawn.

The entire space is full top to bottom, front to back with children’s clothing, toys, furniture, a boutique, holiday décor and so much more.

“I got some goodies. I do crafting, so I got that and then some Christmas presents for my kids,” said Booth.

Booth said she and her mother look forward to it every year. She said she’s been coming for more than 20 years and hopes others will take the time to check it out.

“Just come out one time and see because you’re going to see different things that you might not know that you wanted, but you find it here,” said Booth.

In 2019, Strawn said they made $22,000 and this year they expect a similar outcome. The money they make goes toward their mission of enhancing youth development.

“It funds our ‘Fit Kids Fest’ in the spring, which is for healthy minds and healthy bodies of children. It funds our Kids Who Care Scholarships, which are for youth who are really involved in their communities in addition to being academically excelling. We also give community assistant fund grants,” said Strawn.

The sale wraps up on Sunday, October 24. Sunday is their bonus sale day. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free. The sale is being held in the Oglethorpe Mall near Macy’s.

