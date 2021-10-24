Sky Cams
‘Repticon’ stops in Savannah

ReptiDay
ReptiDay
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a day of excitement for cold-blooded enthusiasts in Savannah.

A one-day convention called ReptiDay had animals on display that crawl and the ones that slither.

They had everything from snakes to iguanas and tarantulas. The animal expo travels around the country for these conventions every year.

People came out all day to interact with the animals and some walked away with a new pet. These live animals come from all over the world and the show manager says they just want to be able to educate and bring the show to as many people as they can.

“As humans, we fear what we don’t understand. A lot of people are scared of these because you just don’t know enough about them. When you come to the shows, you talk to the people who actually work with them. You get a better understanding of how to care for things about the animals that you’ll learn. They’re not always this friendly. It takes some work,” said ReptiDay Show Manager Mike Dean.

The show manager said he’s been doing this for 20 years and there’s still always something new and exciting with their shows. Repticon is still working through some changes because of COVID but keep an eye out for when they’ll be back here in the Coastal Empire.

