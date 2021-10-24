Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night

SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big names hit the red carpet Saturday night at the SCAD Film Festival.

It was a packed first night, with people anxiously awaiting the opening-night gala screening, but right across the street inside the Gustein Gallery, film makers, artists and industry professionals walked the red carpet for the first time in-person since 2019.

“It’s great to see the world slowly, but surely opening up and what a way to open up with the SCAD Film Festival,” said Miss J Alexander.

“The most exciting thing about it, is it brings a whole crowd full of people back into a movie theater to start or continue the process of bringing people back to watch films,” said Festival Honoree Kenneth Branagh. “That’s what I do and that’s who I do it for.”

Branagh receiving the film festival’s big lifetime achievement award in acting and directing.

“I can’t think about it to carefully because I’ll think, oh, my life is over...it’s all done. I’d like to think it’s an encouragement to do another lifetime’s worth of work,” he said.

With some industry experience under their belt, him and other professionals want to encourage SCAD students trying to break into the film or entertainment industry.

“My advice for any student looking up to me, anyone like me or around me is be fierce, be fabulous and always be and do you,” said Alexander.

Sound Editor Theo Green and his colleague Donald Mowat from the movie “Dune” said you have to keep at it.

“You get to have quite a big impact on the film experience and you don’t necessarily need to be the owner of a great set of expensive lenses in a camera,” said Dune Sound Editor Theo Green.

“You have to be open to practicing your craft everyday whether you’re a writer, costume designer, makeup designer, editor, whatever,” said Dune Makeup and Hair Designer Donald Mowat. “It has to be a passion.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ike Jost
Police arrest man for firing shots at occupied vehicles at Bethesda Academy
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Gabriel Dowell
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found by police
Play of the Week
Alex Murdaugh’s call to 911 was released by state authorities.
911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County

Latest News

Junior League of Savannah hosts 73rd annual Thrift Sale after one year hiatus
Junior League of Savannah hosts 73rd annual Thrift Sale after one year hiatus
The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University
Source: WTOC
Westbound Hwy. 278 closed at Belfair Oaks Dr. due to crash