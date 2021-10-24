SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some big names hit the red carpet Saturday night at the SCAD Film Festival.

It was a packed first night, with people anxiously awaiting the opening-night gala screening, but right across the street inside the Gustein Gallery, film makers, artists and industry professionals walked the red carpet for the first time in-person since 2019.

“It’s great to see the world slowly, but surely opening up and what a way to open up with the SCAD Film Festival,” said Miss J Alexander.

“The most exciting thing about it, is it brings a whole crowd full of people back into a movie theater to start or continue the process of bringing people back to watch films,” said Festival Honoree Kenneth Branagh. “That’s what I do and that’s who I do it for.”

Branagh receiving the film festival’s big lifetime achievement award in acting and directing.

“I can’t think about it to carefully because I’ll think, oh, my life is over...it’s all done. I’d like to think it’s an encouragement to do another lifetime’s worth of work,” he said.

With some industry experience under their belt, him and other professionals want to encourage SCAD students trying to break into the film or entertainment industry.

“My advice for any student looking up to me, anyone like me or around me is be fierce, be fabulous and always be and do you,” said Alexander.

Sound Editor Theo Green and his colleague Donald Mowat from the movie “Dune” said you have to keep at it.

“You get to have quite a big impact on the film experience and you don’t necessarily need to be the owner of a great set of expensive lenses in a camera,” said Dune Sound Editor Theo Green.

“You have to be open to practicing your craft everyday whether you’re a writer, costume designer, makeup designer, editor, whatever,” said Dune Makeup and Hair Designer Donald Mowat. “It has to be a passion.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.