Seven injured after wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday morning that left seven injured.(Source: Burton Fire District)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS had a busy weekend responding to three accidents in a 24-hour span that left several people injured.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Seven people, including three infants, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say they responded to a crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday in the same area, Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road, that resulted in minor injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Stuart Point Road, where a vehicle struck a home and rolled over. No injuries were reported there were minor damages to the home.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

