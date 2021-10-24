Warm start to the week ahead of our next front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover will continue to increase into the evening with temperatures holding in the 70s.

Upper 60s return after sunset, without much fluctuation overnight into the morning as lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s. The chance for scattered showers increases after midnight, increasing into the early morning.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.5′ 5:35AM I 7.6′ 11:43AM I 1.9′

Scattered showers will lead to some damp roads for early commuters with the greatest chance of rain closer to the coast. We could even have a few lightning strikes near the coast early in the morning. Temperature wise, Monday starts out about ten degrees above average with morning lows in the mid 60s.Temperatures climb to the mid 80s, within a few degrees of tying the record high of 87 degrees set in 2020. The cloud cover should prevent us from tying this record. A front moves in late Monday, bringing with it a slight chance of showers after sunset.

Drier air and cooler moves in on Tuesday with afternoon highs back in the upper 70s with sunshine. Wednesday starts off cooler, with lows back in the lower 50s. Highs reach the mid 70s ahead of a front moving in overnight into Thursday morning.

First Alert Weather Day: Plan on rain on Thursday, a strong thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain moves in from the morning through the afternoon. This is our best chance for rain out of the next week, isolated heaver pockets of rain are likely.

A few showers could linger into Friday, but cooler and drier air will move in with highs in the lower 70s to close out the work week. Looking ahead to next weekend, there’s a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but Halloween looks dry with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. It looks like it will be on the “cool” side for trick-or-treaters.

Tropical Update:

We are watching a non-tropical low off the coast of New England. This system only has a 20% chance of development and will be moving away from the United States through the work week. We’ll also keep our eye on the western Caribbean where a low could develop by the end of the work week, however, it looks like it would move west over Central America.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

