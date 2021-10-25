Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Braves vs Astros: A World Series 6 decades in the making

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's...
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker hugs Freddie Freeman after winning Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-2 to win the series. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — When Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves meet Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, it will be a World Series that’s been six decades in the making.

These longtime National League rivals began playing in 1962 and met more than 700 times before the Astros moved to the American League in 2013. Game 1 is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. At 72 years old, Houston’s Dusty Baker is trying to win his first championship as a manager. The Braves are guided by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker. His son, Troy, is a hitting coach for the Astros.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver killed during a crash involving a log truck Thursday morning in Effingham County has...
Driver killed in log truck crash in Effingham Co. identified
Gabriel Dowell
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found by police
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
SCAD Film Festival kicks off opening night
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
Seven injured after wreck on Trask Parkway in Beaufort
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

Latest News

Fans celebrate at Coach's Corner as the Atlanta Braves punch a ticket to the 2021 World Series.
Fans celebrate at Coach’s Corner as Braves clinch NLCS title
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media...
Meyer’s plan: Get Jacksonville ‘rocking’ with wins, upgrades
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to players...
South Carolina, Martin want to be physical hoops team again
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, right, talks with Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron...
Stafford throws 3 TD passes, Rams edge Goff’s Lions 28-19
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
Major League Baseball work stoppage almost certain on Dec. 2