Family speaks for the first time since 78-year-old man went missing

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost five months since a 78-year-old man went missing. His family spoke Sunday for the first time about the last time they saw him.

David Adaway has been missing for almost five months. His wife Amanda Adaway said they had an argument and the two were living a part. Next thing she knows, his truck was in the driveway with all his belongings, including his wallet, phone and a change of clothes, but he was nowhere to be found.

“He was in Vietnam, in the Marines, and he knows how to hide...but I don’t think he’s hiding. That’s my feeling,” said his sister Mary Tootle and wife Amanda.

Leftover tape remains from when detectives came to gather some of David’s things.

“It’s not like him to leave his truck unlocked it’s not like him to leave the truck,” said Amanda.

His wife last saw him a few days before at his motel.

“I tried to call his phone and [his sister] tried to call his phone several times that day,” she said.

His sister spoke to him about a month before he went missing because they were having a memorial service June 6 for their brother who died earlier this year.

“I was reminding him,” she said.

But David never came.

“He said if he’s not working, he would try to get off. I said okay and then he went missing June 1 and I haven’t talked to him since.”

The family said leaving everything behind isn’t like David.

“He’s quiet. He’s a hermit. Once you get to know him, it’s completely different. He is an awesome man,” they said.

David doesn’t use social media so there’s no online activity. To their knowledge, no other family members have heard from him.

“I just...I just want him to come home. I miss him and I want him home,” his wife said.

“What happened...I have no clue. I don’t want to say someone else did it because I don’t know that. I don’t know if he left on his own...no one knows...I don’t care. Just let us know,” said his sister.

The family said David’s job at Chicken of the Sea was the last place he was seen. WTOC stopped by and one of his co-workers said it was a normal day at work. David seemed completely fine and it isn’t like him to “disappear” without communicating. They’ve been looking for answers too and hoping he’s found safe.

The Lyon’s Police Department confirmed:

They have followed every lead, but they don’t have any information that points to where he’s at.

There’s no indication he’s in danger.

At this point in the investigation, they’re still hopeful to find him alive.

The family is asking people to be on the lookout. If you think you’ve seen him, reach out to the police department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.